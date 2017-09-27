Cahill sweats on Chelsea selection against Atletico Madrid

Gary Cahill is sweating over his selection for tonight’s crucial Champions League Group Match against Atletico Madrid.

The Chelsea skipper was put on the bench by head coach Antonio Conte for Saturday’s 4-0 romp at Stoke City.

Cahill had a runout at the expense of Marcos Alonso who was edging towards a second yellow card, but hasn’t been told if he will be in the starting 11 to face the Spanish side in their new stadium.

It took Chelsea just 72 seconds to take the lead at Stoke through Spain striker Alvaro Morata and Cahill, 31, was confident he would hit the back of the net.

“It was the ideal start wasn’t it,” he said.

“It was a great run, he broke through, stayed onside nicely and finished it off well.

“We had a sense from where were on the bench that he was going to score. The only thing we looked for was whether he was offside. As soon as the flag didn’t go up I thought we would go 1-0 up. He didn’t disappoint.

“I have been on the opposite end of it and when you go 1-0 down early on. You’re all geared up and you come out wanting to put in a good performance, then you’re 1-0 down within seconds and it effects you.

“I thought we did well for the rest of the first half after going ahead. There were some hairy moments in the second half early on, but then we steadied the ship and saw the game out.”

Was it significant timing Morata’s hat-trick given all the fuss about Diego Costa leaving?

“It’s fantastic for him,” said centre-back Cahill.

“We are just happy for what he does. All the Chelsea players wish Diego all the very best, I’m sure he will go to do fantastic things at Atletico. He is going to settle in again at a new club. Alvaro has come in and we have welcomed him. He knew a few of the lads before he came and I think that has helped him settle really quickly.

“You can see from his performances that he is enjoying life at Chelsea. For us, it’s about having his back and making sure we provide for him. The lads up front did that at Stoke. He finished all his chances off and his confidence is flying.

“It’s great that after Diego, we have another striker coming in and scoring straight away. I’m sure he wasn’t surprised by the pressure. He knew that it would be there when he joined the club and he came from a huge club anyway.

“Being a striker for Chelsea comes with a lot of pressure, but he has played with big players and big teams. He knows to handle that and I don’t think it has been an issue at all.”

So what has he done to help Morata settle – not too much it seems was needed.

“The easiest thing I found when I joined was that I knew a few people beforehand. It was early doors but I was in there with Ashley (Cole), Frank (Lampard) and JT. A few familiar faces helps. There are obviously a few Spaniards here.

“He is a fantastic guy, very down to earth. His personality makes it very easy to get on with him.”

Speaking of Diego Ostia will he greet him warmly if he sees him in Madrid tonight?

“I can speak personally about my experiences with Diego and we won trophies together,” he said.

“It’s as simple as that. We will take the memories with us, he helped us win silverware in the period of time that he was here.

“Everyone in their career moves on eventually. Whatever happened (with how he left) has happened, but for the period of time he was here, he was fantastic. We were successful together and I will take that, those great memories. I wish him the very best, but we have brought Alvaro in and the club has moved on.

“People leave, we have seen that in the past, but we don’t forget them and we don’t forget what they have done.”

