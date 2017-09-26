Walsall 2-2 Charlton Athletic: Addicks denied late-on after Ricky Holmes thought he won the game

Two goals in the closing stages saw Charlton think they had earned a win at Walsall – before having the victory snatched away seconds later.

Ricky Holmes’ powerful volley seemed to have sealed a first win in four for the South Londoners, but Daniel Agyei equalised from distance just a minute later.

Tariqe Fosu had given the visitors a first-half lead, which was cancelled out just before the break by Tyler Roberts.

The Saddlers’ Zeli Ismail fired an early warning shot as he dragged just wide after a corner was half cleared in the opening stages, but it would be the visitors who edged ahead on twelve minutes.

Jake Forster-Caskey lifted the ball over a static home defence, and Fosu gathered before slotting the ball in-between the legs of Walsall goalkeeper Mark Gillespie.

The South Londoners came close to doubling their lead minutes later, as once again a ball from Forster-Caskey found a blue-shirted player unmarked. This time Josh Magennis’ header was denied spectacularly at point-blank range by the diving Gillespie, who tipped it onto the post.

Ricky Holmes, returning from suspension, slashed an effort wide after Fosu had played him through on an angle before Patrick Bauer couldn’t get a proper connection on a headed chance from an Addicks corner as the visitors controlled the opening half-hour.

Walsall finally woke from their first-half slumber as the interval neared and after Kieron Morris saw a shot blocked on the edge of the box, they drew level.

Nicky Devlin delivered a cross towards the near-post, where Roberts – who scored against the Addicks for Shrewsbury last season – touched it home unchallenged.

Former Dulwich Hamlet man Erhun Oztumer had a chance to give the hosts the lead for the first time early in the second-period, but his free-kick brushed just over Ben Amos’ crossbar.

Joe Edwards lifted a drive over the bar after cutting in from the Saddlers’ left as the home side enjoyed the better of the opening stages of the second-half.

Charlton were given a let-off when James Wilson planted a free-header wide at the far-post after Edwards’ set-piece before both sides had chances to score within seconds of each other.

Amos did well to deny Roberts’ drive from distance, before Charlton broke. Magennis’ pull-back found Fosu at the far-stick but his effort was charged down by Wilson.

Ezri Konsa, making his first league start of the season, smashed a loose-ball over from eight yards out after a scramble in the Saddlers’ area before the Addicks thought they had stolen three points late on.

A cross into the area was headed to the edge of the box where Holmes let-fly with a stunning volley that beat Gillespie all ends up – but the joy was to be short-lived.

Substitute Agyei curled home an equally impressive strike just a minute later to earn the Saddlers a share of the spoils.