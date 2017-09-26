Millwall 2 Reading 1 – George Saville double makes it a perfect week after Northern Ireland call-up

George Saville made sure there was extra reason to remember this week as his double secured a come-from-behind win over Reading at The Den.

The Lions trailed to David Edwards’ 73rd-minute header from Sone Aluko’s corner.

But Saville, called up by Northern Ireland on Monday, turned the contest on its head.

First he headed home from Shaun Williams’ corner with 10 minutes to go. And moments later it got even better.

Conor McLaughlin’s cross dropped back to the midfielder on the edge of the box and he met it with a first-time left-footed bullet beyond Vito Mannone.

It extended the Lions’ unbeaten run to four matches and lifted them to 12th in the Championship standings – with struggling Barnsley next up in South London on Saturday.

Millwall showed plenty of industry in the first 45 minutes but without it quite clicking for them in front of goal.

It was summed up perfectly by Fred Onyedinma failing to get a connection on Jed Wallace’s cutback after some fine wing play by the Lions number 14.

The best opportunity in the opening period fell to Reading, Roy Beerens curled off a shot from the edge of the box which was pushed away by Jordan Archer.

Byron Webster met a Shaun Williams’ corner cleanly in the 10th minute but his header was straight at Royals keeper Vito Mannone.

David Edwards made a vital challenge to nick the ball off Shaun Hutchinson as the centre-back tried to bring the ball down from another Lions set-play.

There was little indication of the major drama that would spark late in the contest as both teams struggled to fashion openings after the restart.

Edwards’ close-range header to beat Jordan Archer was the first effort on target.

Chris Gunter cleared Onyedinma’s dangerous cross at the back post but the Lions made the most of their corner kick as Saville notched his third goal of the campaign.

The fourth was not far behind. And it was a sweet connection as he powered the ball beyond Mannone.