AFC Wimbledon keeping own counsel as they wait for EFL talks

AFC Wimbledon are not ready to make a statement after the EFL claimed it would look into reports that they refused to use the full name of Milton Keynes in Friday’s match.

The South London Press has also chosen to drop Dons from the club’s name when reporting on the Buckinghamshire club, who were outrageously allowed by footballing authorities to move the original incarnation of the club out of their patch.

AFC Wimbledon chose to refer to their opponents just as Milton Keynes in both the matchday programme and on the scoreboard.

An EFL statement said: “Following reports regarding Friday’s fixture, it would appear that a similar situation has transpired and, as a result, the EFL board will request the observations of AFC Wimbledon at the earliest possible opportunity.

“The EFL is more than aware of the issues around the creation of MK **** and the upset this caused for the then, Wimbledon FC.

“The failure to recognise MK **** in the correct manner causes reputational issues for the EFL as well as creating the potential for unrest amongst MK **** supporter and, as such, is of concern for the EFL.”

AFC Wimbledon did respond earlier this week.

The Dons commented: “Fans will have seen that the EFL has asked for our comments about aspects of last night’s game at the Cherry Red Records Stadium.

“We will be responding to the league in due course and until then we will make no further comment.”