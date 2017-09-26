Huge injury blow for Charlton Athletic as Jason Pearce ruled out for ten weeks

Charlton Athletic have been dealt a huge injury blow as defender Jason Pearce has been ruled out for around ten weeks with a knee injury.

Pearce, 29, was seen leaving The Valley on crutches following Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Bury.

The former Wigan Athletic man has suffered a similar injury to the one that has kept summer signing Mark Marshall out since pre-season.

Manager Karl Robinson said, “It’s ten weeks. Where Marshy’s was complete, his is complete but not gone. There’s still some tension in there. It’s not to the level that Marshy’s was but we’re only talking about two weeks’ difference. It’s a big loss to everybody but that’s an area – with the likes of Ezri (Konsa) stepping in, Naby (Sarr) still being here and Harry Lennon getting back fit – we’ve got a number of players in there.

“But let’s not get it wrong, Pearcy has been one of our best players throughout the course of the season. He’s a true leader and he brings tremendous qualities, not just what he does on the pitch but leadership qualities that he possesses too.”