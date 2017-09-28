Clapham cruiserweight Kirk Garvey targets more belts

Kirk Garvey outpointed Jevgenijs Andrejevs last weekend to win a cruiserweight Challenge belt -revealing it was his first strap despite a success-studded amateur career.

The Clapham boxer moved his record to 9-1 as he picked up a wide points victory over his Latvian opponent, who suffered an 85th defeat in his 97th ring outing.

Garvey, 27, won 13 national ABA titles as a junior and senior, but those exploits in the unpaid ranks were usually rewarded with trophies.

“Hopefully I’ll get some bigger belts than this one but this is nice because it is my first ever one,” Garvey said.

“The year I turned professional the London ABA champions started to get belts – if that had always been the case then I’d have hundreds.

“There is a trophy cabinet in my dad’s place which have got all my trophies and certificates. My brother Robert had a good

amateur career too and all our achievements are in there on the shelves.

“Sometimes I go in there to look at old times. It’s also good when you think this game is getting bloody hard – it reminds me why I am doing it and the time I put in.”

Garvey has boxed just twice in 2017 – compared to five times in the previous 12 months.

The former Earlsfield ABC star said: “I was meant to have two other fights but they got cancelled late on, otherwise last weekend would have been my fourth bout this year.

“It has been disappointing to get those two cancelled at such late notice, it was good to get boxing again.”

Garvey is set to fight on the Wembley Arena show on October 14 which is headlined by George Groves, defending his WBA world super-middleweight title against Jamie Cox.

It will easily be the biggest venue that Garvey has featured in since turn professional – Bethnal Green’s York Hall staged his first seven before other small-hall events.

“I won’t have any extra nerves,” said the South Londoner. “I’ve boxed all over the country when I was an amateur and I fought out in India against a home fighter in the Commonwealth Youth Games.”

Garvey had been due to face Swindon’s unbeaten Sam Smith last Friday at Carshalton’s Westcroft Leisure Centre in an eliminator for the Southern Area title.

“Hopefully I can just get nominated to box for that belt,” said Garvey.

“I want to go through the ranks. They are always going to be hard fights on the domestic scene if you are put up for the English or British belts but you also learn so much.

Peckham super-middleweight John Harding Junior outpointed Gabor Balogh on the same bill as Garvey to move his record to three wins and one draw.

Brixton middleweight Ashley Bailey Dumetz (2-3) suffered a stoppage defeat to unbeaten