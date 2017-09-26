Millwall v Reading team line-ups: Lions unchanged as they take on Royals

Millwall are unchanged for the visit of Reading tonight.

It is the third game in a row that Lions boss Neil Harris has gone with the same starting 11. And that selection always looked likely after a decent 0-0 draw at Preston North End on Saturday.

Lee Gregory completes the final match of his three-game suspension for his red card against QPR and will be available for Saturday’s visit of Barnsley.

The Lions are on a three-game unbeaten run and their sole reverse on home turf this season came in a 4-3 defeat to Ipswich Town in mid-August.

They have also kept four clean sheets in their last seven fixtures.

Reading ended Millwall’s EFL Cup involvement as they emerged 3-1 extra-time winners at the Madjeski Stadium in the opening month of the campaign.

But that was virtually a completely changed starting 11 for the South Londoners.

Millwall: Archer, McLaughlin, Webster, Hutchinson, Meredith, O’Brien, Williams, Saville, Wallace, Onyedinma, Morison. Subs: Martin, Craig, Thompson, Ferguson, Tunnicliffe, Twardek, Cooper.

Reading: Mannone, Gunter, Van Den Berg, McShane, Moore, Beerens, McCleary, Aluko, Edwards, Ilori, Blackett. Subs: Jaakkola, Evans, Bacuna, Clement, Bodvarsson, Popa, Kelly.