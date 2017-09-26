Walsall v Charlton Athletic team line-ups: Defender blow as Jason Pearce misses out

Karl Robinson is able to call upon Ricky Holmes again for this evening’s League One clash with Walsall at the Banks’s Stadium – but Jason Pearce is ruled out with a knee injury.

Defender Pearce was spotted leaving The Valley on Saturday on crutches and is unavailable this evening – Ezri Konsa comes in for his first league start of the campaign.

Talisman Holmes sat-out Saturday’s home draw with Bury after picking up a fifth booking of the season in the defeat to Gillingham the previous week.

20-year-old Karlan Ahearne-Grant, who earned his second league start of the season in the tie with the Shakers, drops back to the bench to make space for Holmes’ return.

Billy Clarke, who was withdrawn during Saturday’s game as a precaution after receiving a knock to the back, is fit enough to keep his place in the starting line-up.

Youngster Anfernee Dijksteel takes a place on the bench.

Charlton: Amos, Solly, Konsa, Bauer, Dasilva, Forster-Caskey, Kashi, Fosu, Clarke, Holmes, Magennis. Subs: Phillips, Sarr, Jackson, Dijksteel, Aribo, Ahearne-Grant, Dodoo.