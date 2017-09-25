Monday, September 25, 2017
Millwall midfield lands Northern Ireland call-up

Millwall midfield lands Northern Ireland call-up

By Richard Cawley -
0
118
Photo: Keith Gillard

Millwall midfielder George Saville has been called up by Northern Ireland.

The 24-year-old qualifies to play for the country through his grandmother.

Saville, signed permanently from Wolves in the summer, has been a starring performer for the Lions as they have settled quickly in the Championship.

Northern Ireland have World Cup qualifiers against Germany and Norway early next month.

Lions team-mates Conor McLaughlin and Shane Ferguson have also been selected with Jordan Archer making his second senior Scotland squad in succession.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Richard Cawley
Sports Editor | South London Press sports editor since 2007 who has covered huge sporting events for the paper – Crystal Palace’s Championship play-off final, two trips to Wembley in the FA Cup and David Haye’s world heavyweight unification fight with Wladimir Klitschko. Previously sub-edited on the Sunday Mirror, Daily Star and Sport First. Former ClubCall deputy editor.

LEAVE A REPLY

© Copyright 2017 - Street Runners LTD
Millwall midfield lands Northern Ireland call-up