Millwall midfielder: Reading’s passing style will suit us more than Preston North End’s approach

George Saville is expecting Reading’s playing style to suit Millwall – admitting Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Preston was not a standout display.

The Lions face last season’s beaten Championship play-off finalists at The Den tonight.

Saville, called up by Northern Ireland yesterday, said: “Reading will play more football than Preston – they play out from the back – that will probably suit us more.

“We felt like we were off it a little bit [at Preston]. It’s probably the worst we’ve played all season but we’ve come away with something. We can take the point away into our two home games this week.

“Preston wasn’t great to be involved in and it wasn’t great to watch. The important thing is that we got a point to take home with us.”