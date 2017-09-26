Charlton Athletic’s lack of proven strikers is a gamble – any injury to in-form Josh Magennis will give them issues

Charlton Athletic’s dearth of striker options was the biggest gamble taken heading out of the summer transfer window – and that decision could soon come under the microscope.

Simply put, it is hard to think of too many promotion-chasing clubs who will not have a fair few options to spearhead their attacks.

But the Addicks are hugely reliant on Josh Magennis to not only stay in form but also to avoid injuries. Even then there are international call-ups to contend with, and the big number nine will be missing for the visit of Peterborough on October 7 as he leads the line for Northern Ireland.

Firepower counts for so much – in any division. Just look at Millwall in the past couple of campaigns with Steve Morison and Lee Gregory.

Charlton have attackers who can cause damage – none more so than Ricky Holmes, who will be available for tonight’s match at Walsall after serving a suspension for collecting five bookings.

And manager Karl Robinson was quick to point out after Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Bury that he still has Mark Marshall and Ben Reeves to add into the mix.

But none of those are out-and-out forwards.

I’m certainly not knocking Magennis, who nodded home his fourth goal of the League One campaign from Jake Forster-Caskey’s inviting cross.

It’s just hard to fathom why the Addicks hierarchy allowed Lee Novak to join Scunthorpe United on a free transfer after already loaning Nicky Ajose to Saturday’s opponents without bringing in proven quality.

That’s not to say either of those men were necessarily the solution in SE7. Novak never settled at the South London club but has twice been on the scoresheet for the Iron in back-to-back victories as they have climbed to fifth in the standings.

Ajose has failed to feature for Bury in the past month, with talk rife that he had no future with the Shakers after a bust-up with Lee Clark. The Bury manager’s claim that he has six loans and could only play five sounded unconvincing.

His return to Swindon for the second-half of last season also was anything but a success. The idea that Ajose can make a success of his Charlton career does not carry much sway.

Even with the Addicks needing a breakthrough at the weekend, Joe Dodoo was not introduced until the 78th minute. The Rangers loanee has struggled to make an impression. Youngster Reeco Hackett-Fairchild has played nine minutes of league football.

The likes of Ajose and Novak were brought in on big money to be game-changers, to make a difference in tight games. You cannot absolve them of blame that they failed to deliver on that front.

But it’s also hard to argue that Charlton have left themselves light in a department which you often rely on to win matches.

The defence has no issues – with Jason Pearce and Patrick Bauer both dominant for nearly the majority of the Bury game.

Unfortunately Charlton’s jaded first 20 minutes, described as “horrendous” by Robinson, was punished as Jermaine Beckford curled home superbly from the edge of the box.

Central midfield also looks well-equipped with the likes of Ezri Konsa and Joe Aribo both waiting in the wings for any drop in standards by Forster-Caskey or Ahmed Kashi.

Tariqe Fosu has plenty to admire in his game but needs to drop some of the stepovers for a more simplistic approach. The Addicks were left lacking quality in the wide areas, Holmes predictably missed.

Charlton had the opportunities to win it in the second-half but could not find a way past the alert Murphy.

He was fortunate that Billy Clarke’s header was straight at him while Bauer met a Forster-Caskey delivery but was unable to get it on target.

One point from a possible nine has dropped Charlton from second place to seventh.

The Addicks are still sat in a good position and are boosted by Holmes’ return. But after mid-table Walsall comes a succession of other promotion contenders – Fleetwood Town, Oxford and Bradford away with Posh heading to SE7.

Charlton’s promotion credentials are about to get a scrupulous examination. We are going to get a far better measure of their prospects by the end of October.