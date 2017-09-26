Crystal Palace’s climb out of Premier League trouble looks fraught with danger

The remainder of Crystal Palace’s season looks like less of an uphill battle and more akin with scaling a mountain in record time with your strongest climbers at home.

Iain Dowie’s “bouncebackability” failed to keep the Eagles up as they slipped to relegation 12 years ago, but new manager Roy Hodgson will need to recreate something similar – and improve it – to repair his squad’s ever-decreasing confidence.

If Palace fans did not already fear the worst, then the news that the club’s only fit striker Christian Benteke suffered ligament damage midway through the second half will serve to fill even the most positive and ardent of supporters with a sense of foreboding for the remainder of the campaign.

Chairman Steve Parish claimed it could have been “negligent” to keep Frank de Boer in charge but while the outcome of that will never be known, it is difficult to argue that the South Londoners were anything but negligent in their failure to bring in another forward during the last transfer window.

Should Benteke’s absence be long-term and with Connor Wickham not due to be back from injury until at least November, the Eagles’ chances of staving off relegation look increasingly slim.

Fraizer Campbell, released in the summer, and Oumar Niasse – for whom a deal fell through late on transfer deadline day – both found the back of the net for their respective clubs at the weekend. It only rubbed salt into the wounds.

If Hodgson was unsure of the formation which suits his squad best, then the first-half at the Etihad Stadium would have removed any doubt.

A 4-4-1-1 set-up worked well, with two banks of four defending competently and Ruben Loftus-Cheek linking the defence with attack on the rare occasions that Palace probed forwards. Aside from the 21-year-old Chelsea loanee, the midfield was totally absent throughout the match.

Loftus-Cheek has proved to be a bright spark in an otherwise dismal opening six games. He almost put an end to Palace’s run of 10 league games without a goal as his low shot crashed against the post.

Should Palace go down – and it is not a foregone conclusion – the spotlight will fall on the board and transfer activity. There is no doubt that Mamadou Sakho is a significant improvement to the team, but the failure to bring in a forward will go down as an inexplicable mistake.

If the concern was to avoid a breach of the Short Term Cost Control rules which permit only a certain increase in wages over a season – or the Financial Fair Play guidelines – then critics will point to the fine Bournemouth were handed last year for a breach of the latter which was significantly lower than the financial devastation of relegation.

Even if a trip to Manchester United on Saturday ends in defeat, and Chelsea’s visit to Selhurst Park following the international break makes it eight straight defeats this season, it is feasible that relegation can be avoided.

Palace had four points after 11 games in their first season back in the top-flight, and Tony Pulis steered them to safety. Whether Hodgson can perform such a turnaround without a striker and with a weaker squad depth comparatively to the rest of the league remains to be seen.

City were irrepressible. This is a team which put six past Watford last week at Vicarage Road, four past Feyenoord in the Champions League, and five past Liverpool – all without a single goal in reply. It is impossible not to step back and admire the quality of Leroy Sane and Kevin de Bruyne – the former with one of the most accomplished performances you will ever hope to see.

That it took 44 minutes before Sane put the hosts ahead after a clever one-two with David Silva was testament to a strong first-half Palace performance. Sakho’s return seemed to calm the defence and two blocks of four sitting deep settled the side nicely, even if it prevented much going forward.

But Sane’s goal opened the floodgates.

Palace had sat tight and closed gaps in the first period, but the second half was only five minutes old when Raheem Sterling tapped home from Sane’s cross. Sterling would make it 3-0 soon after from Aguero’s knock-down, before the Argentinian himself headed past Wayne Hennessey. Fabian Delph was given too much space to take a touch and curl a stunner into the top corner to seal the rout.

The sun may rise again in the morning and provide a more positive complexion on Palace’s dire situation, but it will no doubt be clouded by the looming threat of relegation for which the club is extremely ill-equipped.

Those involved at the club must accept it is a real possibility, and seek to future-proof the club. That includes looking to the academy.