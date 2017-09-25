Crystal Palace midfield enforcer confident Eagles can claw way out of Premier League bottom three

Luka Milivojevic has insisted there is still time to turn Crystal Palace’s fortunes around and avoid relegation.

The Serbian returned to the Eagles’ starting line-up for the 5-0 thumping 5-0 by Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek did well to find some space in the first-half with the game finely-poised at 0-0, but his shot was deflected onto the post. The Chelsea loanee also snatched at a gilt-edged chance before the break.

“The first half was a period of the game where we had three or four opportunities to score and certainly deserved at least a goal,” Milivojevic told www.eagles.cpfc.co.uk.

“But we conceded at a difficult time – just before the break – and then in a short space of time they scored the second and third goals. We certainly didn’t give up but City are a side with a lot of qualities and they finished the game off.

“In our six league games this season there have been periods of the game where we have had opportunities to get the advantage but you need to show your quality and take the chances.

“We must improve and we need to make sure we do that in our games coming up.”

Palace face another daunting trip to Manchester next week to face United before hosting reigning Premier League champions Chelsea at Selhurst Park after the international break.

Milivojevic still believes the Eagles can stave off the drop despite propping up the league after six matches without a goal or a point.

“It’s a very difficult period for us after six games to still be looking for a first win but we know we have a good squad,” he said.

“We know we have two difficult matches coming up but it’s a long season and I am sure we can turn this around and stay in this league.”