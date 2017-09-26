AFC Wimbledon stunted by inability to take chances – and now they have lost main source of goals

AFC Wimbledon are not lacking in guts, grit, or gumption, but a paucity of goals continues to stall their progress in League One.

The Dons are the lowest scorers in the division – netting just five times – and have failed to find the net in 13 of their last 18 league games.

That sequence stretches back to March 14 – the last time the club hosted their Buckinghamshire opponents, who took all three points on Friday night.

Goals from Jake Reeves and Lyle Taylor earned Wimbledon a 2-0 victory on that day, but the crowd-pleasing midfielder has departed Kingsmeadow and the latter has scored just once in 17 appearances since then.

Taylor’s goal drought was compounded by visiting goalkeeper Lee Nicholls who saved the striker’s penalty just past the hour mark.

The missed opportunity sucked the life out of the home fans. Despite being 2-0 down, Wimbledon had created far more chances than their opponents but had been wasteful in front of goal. Their failure to convert the spot-kick suggested it was to be one of those evenings in which the result seemed destined to go against Neal Ardley’s side.

The Dons chief was correct in his post-match assessment that his team had been better between both boxes.

But he was also clearly frustrated with his misfiring forwards and the individual errors that have led the Dons to conceding the first goal in six of their nine league games so far this year.

Although Ardley would never say so publicly, he must be considering changes to the right-hand side of his team, as it is from that area of the pitch that Wimbledon have proved most susceptible to conceding.

It was no coincidence that their opponents sought to counter-attack down that flank – and no surprise that both their goals came from balls looking to get in behind Barry Fuller and Paul Robinson on that side of Wimbledon’s back four.

A low Osman Sow cross was diverted in by Ryan Seager to give the visitors a seventh-minute lead.

After 25 minutes, Scott Golbourne was able to run into the space behind Fuller and Robinson, and although the former managed to recover and get goal-side of the attacker, he could not prevent the winger getting another low cross into the box.

A cluster of Dons defenders managed to block Gboly Ariyibi’s initial shot, but after a tangle of legs on the penalty spot, the ball broke once more to the number seven, who smartly side-footed into the far corner of George Long’s goal.

Had Deji Oshilaja found the net with a far post header, instead of the crossbar, a minute before half-time, Wimbledon may have made their territory and possession count in the second-half to find at least an equaliser.

But it was not to be and following Taylor’s missed penalty, the liveliness of Andy Barcham and Cody McDonald was to be in vain.

McDonald had entered the fray on the half-hour mark, replacing the injured Kwesi Appiah.

Appiah pulled his hamstring in stretching to control a long pass and immediately fell to the ground, asking for assistance from the touchline. He limped away from Kingsmeadow under his own steam, but Ardley was expecting medical checks in the days since to show that the Ghana striker will be out of action for a number of weeks.

Given the former Crystal Palace forward has accounted for 40 per cent of Wimbledon’s league goals this year, there are few grounds for optimism that the Dons will rediscover their scoring form.

A trip to Southend tonight, against whom Wimbledon have failed to score in their last three meetings, will not inspire fans travelling from Kingsmeadow, but at least it gives Ardley and his charges an early opportunity to put this most upsetting of defeats behind them.