The Concordia Chamber Choir is proud to be performing the Mozart Requiem as the centrepiece of our autumn concert to which we welcome The South Circular Orchestra.

Also on the programme are three exquisite Rossini motets while our orchestral guests will be playing one of Bach’s stirring Brandenburg Concertos, which are among the finest works of the Baroque.

We look forward to welcoming you to a magnificent evening of music.

The performance is at 7:30 pm on Saturday 11th November 2017 at All Saints’ Church, Lovelace Rd, SE21 8JY. Tickets cost £12 at the door, or £11 in advance from www.concordiachamberchoir.co.u k. Concessions (students and those on means tested benefits) half price.