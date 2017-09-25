Charlton Women open up gap at top of FA WPL Southern Division table

Charlton Women defeated C&K Basildon 4-1 on Sunday to extend their lead at the top of the FA WPL Southern Division to five points.

After a couple of early Basildon chances, Charlton found their rhythm 10 minutes in at Sporting Club Thamesmead when an unmarked Kit Graham headed Charlotte Gurr’s cross straight at Nikita Runnacles.

Ellie Dorey was unfortunate to see a superb long-range effort crash against the crossbar.

The scoring was opened after 20 minutes. A through ball from Gurr found Dorey out wide on the left. The winger cut inside and although her shot was blocked the ball popped up invitingly for Graham to nod home from five yards out.

Charlton doubled their advantage before the break. Again a rebound fell kindly for the hosts and Gurr slid home.

Graham almost had her second right from the restart before Gurr fouled a Basildon player in the penalty area – Katie Startup pushing away Zoe Rushen’s kick.

On the hour mark it was 3-0. Graham’s shot hit the post and Katie Flack stroked past Runnacles after her initial shot was parried.

Substitute Emma Sherwood finished the game as a contest, the former West Ham striker making no mistake when the ball bounced loose in the area.

Angela Addison reduced the deficit with 12 minutes left.

Ruby Southgate was fouled inside the box to give Charlton a second penalty of the afternoon. But Runnacles made an impressive save to deny her getting on the scoresheet.

The unbeaten Addicks head to Cardiff City Ladies on Sunday.