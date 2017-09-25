what’s on guide – pick of the listings

Friday gardening club

Every Friday, ongoing, 9.30am-11.30am. Meet at the Depot, Free. Meet gardener Taye and get involved with hands-on gardening tasks including growing plants in the greenhouse, shrub bed maintenance and other park activities. Email manager@myattsfieldspark.info

Greenhouse growers Tuesdays 1pm-4pm, ongoing, Greenhouse, Myatt’s Fields Park, Camberwell, Free. Join gardener Fabrice in the Greenhouse to get your green fingers going!

Dance classes

Tuesday evenings 8.30-9.30pm St Luke’s Church Hall, Strathmore Road, Wimbledon Park Disco Dance classes on Tuesday evenings from 8.30-9.30pm at St Luke’s Church Hall, Strathmore Road entrance, Wimbledon Park SW19 8BZ. Come and learn some disco dance routines to current and retro late 1970s music. Entry £7. Contact paulsandwell@yahoo.co.uk

Shalamar – December 1 – Clapham Grand

Will be performing at the Clapham Grand as part of their 35th anniversary tour of the bestselling Friends album. With 22 dates scheduled, this will be the largest tour that Shalamar will have undertaken since the 1980s. They will also perform classic songs such as Take That To The Bank and The Second Time Around. Visit www.claphamgrand.com for more.

Fun Palace

October 8 Morden Hall Park A free Fun Palace event at Morden Hall Park will feature a variety of fun, interactive workshops. Urban Rangers, a group of young people, have been working on a project to create a community wildlife garden in the overflow car park at the park. The event takes place in the car park on Sunday, October 8, from noon to 4pm. Morden Hall Park is one of six National Trust locations delivering the Green Academies Project, which is part of a wider network of 31 projects funded by Our Bright Future. Visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/morden-hall-park/features/green-academies-project-at-morden-hall-park for more.

War Child Film Festival

Oval Space, 29-32 The Oval September 25 to October 6 War Child, the charity for children affected by conflict, has launched its inaugural War Child Film Festival in partnership with Everyman Cinemas. The unique two-week event combines cinematic previews and premieres with live events, Q&As, panel discussions and performances; all to raise money for children whose lives have been torn apart by war. Highlights include an exclusive screening of Purple Rain, providing an opportunity to watch the legend Prince’s Acting debut in the distinguished Oval Space. Full schedule of screenings, performances and all events can be found at: www.ourscreen.com/warchildfilmfestival

Autumn events throughout autumn, Kew

Around the World

A treasury of Trees: Discover the magnificent foliage of Kew’s extensive collection of rare and beautiful trees from across the globe. (Meet at the Victoria Plaza Information Desk. Tours daily at noon and 2pm. Limited capacity, to book in advance contact 020 8332 5604)

Meet the Fungi Experts

Learn about Kew’s world-leading science, conservation and horticulture, discover the Kew’s Fungarium, the largest in the world and meet the mycology experts to find out why how Kew grow fungi. (Meet at the Victoria Plaza Information Desk. Tours Tuesdays, October 10, 17 and 24 at 11.30am. Limited capacity)

Autumn Landscape Textures

Free Guided Sensory Walking Tour: A 60-minute guided walking tour designed for visitors with sight loss, discovering the autumn landscape at Kew. (Sunday, October 8 at 11.30am. Limited capacity, call 020 8332 5604 or email tours@kew.org to book)

Autumn Colour – Free Discovery Bus Tour

A 60-minute guided bus tour on Kew’s dedicated mobility vehicle, designed for visitors with limited mobility, discovering the autumn colour at Kew. (Tuesday, October 10 at 11.30am and 2pm. Limited capacity, please call 020 8332 5604 or email tours@kew.org to book)

Autumn Leaves and Leaf fall – Free dementia-friendly health walk

A 60-minute health walk designed for visitors living with dementia and their carers, discovering autumn flowers, the Woodland Garden, and the Broad Walk Borders. (Tuesday 17 October at 10.30am. Limited capacity, please call 020 8332 5604 or email tours@kew.org to book).

Lambeth Fireworks Brockwell Park Saturday, November 4

Lambeth Fireworks will light up Brockwell Park for a blockbuster evening of dazzling, family friendly entertainment on November 4. Alongside an awe-inspiring fireworks display, the event will feature a myriad of street food traders, live entertainment and a funfair throughout to keep the whole family entertained.

Guests can take a trip to Hollywood for the day this November with Lambeth Fireworks for A Night At The Movies, featuring an incredible display of high octane pyrotechnics against the backdrop of an epic mix of movie blockbuster soundtracks. The display will be a breathtaking adventure through some of the most-loved movies from the past six decades. Not just a firework display, Lambeth Fireworks will offer a wealth of all-day entertainment for the whole family.

Kicking off the action from 5pm will be live music and entertainment from local performers as well a funfair with rides for all ages. On top of the entertainment, the event welcomes 20 amazing food traders. There will be a limited number of tickets available this year, and the event is expected to sell out prior to the day.