Jacks is simply a cut above rest

Family-owned salon Jacks of London has beaten off hundreds of others to be named the UK’s top barber after winning the ultimate accolade, Male Grooming Salon of the Year, at the British Hairdressing Business Awards.

It’s been a hard fight for the 23-year-old business to prove its place as a leader in the increasingly busy barbering sector. This year alone the team has been shortlisted for 10 awards, missing out on nine at the last minute. But succeeding in the ultimate prize, the BHBAs, has made up for any other disappointments, says founder Sue Whitehead.

Official barber to the Aegon Tennis Tournament and personal male grooming specialist to scores of the UK’s top sports people, Jacks of London, which has two salons in South London in Wimbledon and Clapham, has built up its reputation over the past 23 years through great service and excellent haircutting. It’s a major contributor to the booming barbering industry that feeds into the £7 billion UK grooming market.

Few newcomers have been able to match the service provided at Jacks, which has over the years grown stronger and stronger through experience and investment in the skill of its team. At the huge event hosted by comedian Rob Beckett in central London on Monday, September 11, HJ’s executive director, Jayne Lewis-Orr, called Jacks of London’s win “truly well-deserved”.

She added: “Male grooming is enjoying a real boom period, but that means it can be harder than ever to stand out and be noticed. “For businesses to do well and prove their point of difference, they have to be a cut above – which all of the finalists in this category really are.

A truly well-deserved win for Jacks of London, who are consistently expanding, innovating and moving the male grooming industry forward.” The award ceremony was hosted by the Hairdressers Journal.