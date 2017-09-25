Learn the drums in comfort of your home

ADVERTISEMENT FEATURE

A professional drummer with 15 years’ experience in the music business is now offering lessons in South London. Stefano Magini is a qualified musician who holds an Edexcel Higher National Diploma level 5 certificate and was himself taught by experienced teachers in Italy and the USA including Alfredo Golino, Sergio Bellotti and Gianluca Capitani.

He is now offering private lessons to drummers of all abilities – from beginners to intermediate and advanced musicians – in various musical genres including rock, pop, blues, funk, reggae, jazz, soul, hip-hop and Latin.

Mr Magini’s lessons include snare drum techniques, four-way coordination, practice and study with and without metronome and instrument set-up, posture and balance. He will also teach rookies how to read and write music, talk them through drum parts and teach them how to learn and play rock, pop, blues and funk, as well as many other styles. In addition he can teach pupils how to play different tempos and styles.

Lessons will be taken at Mr Magini’s private drum studio in Bermondsey – a four-minute walk from Bermondsey Tube station. Home visits can also be organised, which will incur an extra travel cost.

For more information see www.stefanomagini.com