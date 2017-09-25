Vintage dress agency hits 20

Paraphernalia new, nearly new and vintage boutique dress agency is proudly celebrating its 20th anniversary this month.

Owner Mandi Whitby said: “What makes Paraphernalia so unique and one of the reasons we’ve stood the test of time is the fact that our stock is all bought into us to sell on behalf of other people, rather than having to fork out huge amounts of money and be left with surplus stock each season

“Whether it’s members of the public with their worn once or twice or unused Gucci or Prada dresses or a few pieces of last season’s stock from other boutiques, such as Danish brands NU and Dansk, Ralph Lauren or Chloe or could be samples and seconds from our contacts at Joseph for shoes and jeans and more and Jimmy Choo for beautiful designer handbags, purses and belts.

“We trade on a sale or return basis and therefore are able to pick and choose the ‘creme of the crop’ to sell on others behalf. “Our stock, like other boutiques that change seasonally, changes weekly and sometimes daily. “All our items are one off, unique new or nearly new and sourced from over 500 different labels from 200 different suppliers, including local London designers too.”

Paraphernalia also has a beautiful range of handmade jewellery – statement funky pieces and vintage crystal pieces. Handmade hats and fascinators are also found in-store made by local milliners.

A small but exclusive range of menswear, new and nearly new from designers like Hugo boss and Armani is available and most recently the introduction of Paraphernalia’s “Freestyle” range of funky separates for size 16 plus ladies has really taken off. Paraphernalia will be celebrating 20 years all week commencing Saturday September 23 until Saturday 30 with special promotions and discounts and food, wine and a DJ on both Saturdays from 2pm onwards.

So if you haven’t visited them yet in these past 20 years, pop in and have a browse and say hello to Carole and Mandi who would love to see new faces and any old ones as well.

Paraphernalia is at 365 Brockley Road. Call 020 8692 3545, or visit the Facebook page at Paraphernaliadesignerdressagency or check out Paraphernaliase4 on Instagram.