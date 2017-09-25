540ft Broadgate Tower no match for 92-year-old abseiler

A 92-year-old Bermondsey woman has completed a staggering 540ft abseil down one of London’s tallest buildings in support of Teens Unite. On Friday Rita Pezzani abseiled down London’s iconic Broadgate Tower in aid of the charity founded by her daughter-in-law, Debbie Pezzani in 2007.

The mother-of-two, grandmother-of-four and great-grandmother-of-six was cheered on by her husband, Mario, 97, along with family members who showed their support. The abseil took 35 minutes for Rita to complete.

She took to the ropes alongside her son, Marco Pezzani, and granddaughters Francesca Musk and Roxanne Lawrance, who works for Teens Unite. The charity unites young people and rebuilds their lives following a cancer diagnosis. By organising workshops, activity days and residential stays, young people overcoming the long-lasting effects of a diagnosis can meet others their age in a similar situation and gain strength from each other.

Despite being 28 years over the average retirement age for women in the UK, Rita still very much enjoys working two-days-a-week in the confectionary department in Harrods, where she travels by bus and Tube to carry out her visual merchandising role in the famous London store.

Speaking of her challenge, Rita said: “When I reached the top of the building, it suddenly seemed a long way down. That was the most nerve-racking part, but I just had to remind myself of the young people I was abseiling for and the difference I was making to their lives. “It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience and I’m so pleased I did it. For now, I will keep my feet firmly on the ground.” Seventy people took part in the abseil for Teens Unite, including

The Only Way is Essex star Lewis Bloor. He said: “Unless you’re doing it for charity, don’t do it. It’s absolutely terrifying. In all honesty, get out there and do it – it’s great fun.”

You can still show Rita your support by sponsoring her at www.justgiving.com/ritapezzaniabseil