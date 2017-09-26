Kumar Sangakarra’s eighth hundred in the County Championship puts Surrey in pole position to finish second

Yet another Kumar Sangakkara hundred – his eighth in just 14 innings in the County Championship – proved instrumental in lifting Surrey up to second spot in Division One.

The Oval outfit will cement runners-up position provided they avoid defeat in their final game of the season against Lancashire at Old Trafford.

Last week’s six-wicket victory over Somerset at the Oval, set-up by Rikki Clarke’s brilliant 7-55 with the ball on day one, saw Sangakkara extend his run tally in this season’s championship to 1,442 at an average of 110.92.

“It was nice to get over the line in what was a very good game of cricket,” said Surrey captain Gareth Batty.

“Kumar’s great cricketing career will be spoken about by a lot of people better qualified than me, but what he has done for us as a club – off the field in the dressing room as much as on it – has been huge.

“It’s been a special period for this club, having him with us. It was nice to win for him, in his last game at the Oval, and nice for a couple of our younger players to experience winning for the first time before he calls time on his first-class career.”

Sangakkara, speaking about the way Somerset’s players – led by Marcus Trescothick – ran to shake his hand when he was dismissed for the final time at the Oval, said: “It was very, very special.

“I’ve always said you should play the game hard but fair. There’s no hiding place on the field – people’s values come through.

“Everyone at Surrey, from Steve Howes (the cricket manager), who has looked after me and my family so incredibly, to Alec Stewart and all the players and officials – they have made me feel so at home and I am just glad I could repay them by scoring some runs this season.

“Walking out to bat was another special moment and to be able to win the match was outstanding. Surrey is an incredible club, and place to play cricket. I cannot stress how much I have been made to feel welcome.”