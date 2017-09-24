Non-league round-up: Dulwich Hamlet move up table with Faal striking twice – Tooting & Mitcham so close to point at league leaders Billericay

Dulwich Hamlet moved to seventh in the Bostik League Premier Division with a 4-0 win over Leatherhead.

Muhammadu Faal scored twice for the South Londoners as they ran out emphatic victors at Champion Hill.

Captain Kenny Beaney and Nyren Clunis were also on target for Hamlet in front of a bumper crowd of 1,752.

Tooting & Mitcham were cruelly denied a point at leaders Billericay Town as Ricky Modeste’s 90th-minute goal decided their encounter at New Lodge.

Jordan Wilson was sent off for a second bookable offence in the 64th minute before the hosts’ Rob Swaine also got dismissed for a straight red offence.

Greenwich Borough lost 1-0 at Shoreham in Bostik League South Division and had former Charlton midfielder Bradley Pritchard sent off in the 71st minute.

Fisher progressed in the FA Vase as they secured a 3-0 victory at Tooting Bec in the second qualifying round.

Daniel Bowden, Daniel Flemming and Luke Haidarovic scored for the Fish.