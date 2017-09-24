Could ex-Liverpool and Southampton striker be a transfer option for Crystal Palace as Christian Benteke ruled out with ligament damage

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson confirmed that star striker Christian Benteke is set for a spell on the sidelines after sustaining ligament damage in the 5-0 defeat by Manchester City.

Benteke’s absence means that Palace are without a fit senior striker, and may be forced to look to a free agent to bridge the gap while he is out.

“He’s not well,” Hodgson said. “We think it’s a form of ligament damage, but I don’t know how bad that ligament damage is.”

The Belgian went down clutching his leg 71 minutes into the defeat, being replaced by Bakary Sako, and the Eagles boss confirmed that he will miss the trip to Manchester United next week at the very minimum.

“He’s going to have a scan tomorrow, but it will mean he won’t be playing in the next game, I’m pretty sure of that, which we could do without at this moment in time.”

There is a space in the 25-man squad for another player following the release of under-23 goalkeeper Kleton Perntreou the day after the transfer window closed.

With Connor Wickham still missing from a long-term injury, one man they could look to is former Liverpool and Southampton target man Rickie Lambert, who remains without a club.

Hodgson added that there is still time to avoid relegation, despite Palace being winless and goalless in their opening six Premier League fixtures.

“Hopefully we will see some light at the end of the tunnel one day. I thought I was beginning to see a bit of light towards half-time but those lights went out in the second half.