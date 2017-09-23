Millwall manager Neil Harris pleased with defensive resilience at Preston North End

Neil Harris was pleased with the way his Millwall side defended as they extended their unbeaten run to three games after a hard-fought draw at Preston.

After last weekend’s win over Leeds, Harris felt that Millwall were disappointing in the final third and were restricted to one first half chance for Steve Morison – which he blasted over the bar.

But Harris was pleased with the way his side defended and says the travelling fans will go home happy with a point.

Harris said: “I think it wasn’t the best quality performance by us. There were moments when we were disappointed in our attacking play.

“But we have to stand strong and get something out of the game and that’s what we did.

“We realised that we weren’t affecting the game going forward and we made some changes to manoeuvre positions.

“I was pleased with all their performances and what’s pleasing is when you’re not playing very well, you have to do your defensive responsibilities and we did that well.

“To come here and be as resolute and diligent is really good and we have to make sure that that’s our standard for the rest of the season.

“We didn’t really follow that hugely credible performance against Leeds with a good one today in terms of all-round game but we were strong and it’s two clean sheets in a row. Clean sheets are hard to come by and I’m delighted for the group.

“The fans will go home happy and proud of the team.”