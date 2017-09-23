Preston North End 0 Millwall 0 – Lions pick up hard-earned point at Deepdale

Millwall extended their unbeaten run to three games in the Championship as they left Preston with a hard-earned point.

In a game of few chances, Steve Morison came closest for the Lions but fired over in the first-half.

After a draw with London rivals QPR and a win over top-of-the-table Leeds last weekend, a point from Preston – who themselves have had a good start to the season – is not a bad result.

Millwall did have the chance to take an early lead when George Saville’s shot was parried by Chris Maxwell before Morison blazed over from 12 yards on 13 minutes.

Preston went close when Tom Barkhuizen cut into the area from the right-hand side and his low show was tipped wide of the far post by Jordan Archer.

On the stroke of half-time, Daniel Johnson slipped one through for Sean Maguire inside the area but he sliced the ball into the side-netting from eight yards.

The best move of the match came from the hosts after 53 minutes when Johnson slid Barkhuizen in behind and his low cross found Josh Harrop with an open goal, but the forward couldn’t get enough contact as he lunged at the ball three yards out.

Preston pushed for the win late on, but Millwall held on to extend their unbeaten run.