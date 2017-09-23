Manchester City 5 Crystal Palace 0 – Sixth straight Premier League loss as Eagles get Etihad drubbing

A stunning performance from Leroy Sane helped condemn Crystal Palace to a sixth consecutive Premier League defeat and plunge them further into a relegation scrap as Manchester City romped to a 5-0 victory at the Etihad.

Palace made three changes from their defeat by Southampton last week. Jason Puncheon and Joel Ward were dropped, with Timothy Fosu-Mensah moving to right-back, Mamadou Sakho coming in at centre-back and Patrick van Aanholt at left-back with Jeffrey Schlupp on the left of midfield. The 4-4-1-1 formation saw Loftus-Cheek sit behind Benteke and in front of Christian Benteke.

City almost took an early lead as Mamadou Sakho in attempting to clear, headed the ball against Wayne Hennessey’s post just seven minutes into his first start for Palace since joining on a permanent deal on transfer deadline day.

Kevin de Bruyne jinked his way past three Palace defenders before the ball fell kindly to Sane, but his low rasping shot was harmlessly wide of the goal on 10 minutes.

Again the Eagles were under pressure which seemingly came from nothing, City’s build-up was not particularly neat, but after Benjamin Mendy’s shot was turned behind, the resulting corner drew a close-range save from Hennessey. Gabriel Jesus’s half-volley was blocked, and Fernandinho almost capitalised but the Welsh keeper pushed his effort back into the area, and the resulting shot failed to put City ahead on 13 minutes.

Raheem Sterling was the next to test the Eagles keeper as he cut back just inside the area to fire a low drive, but Hennessey was equal to it.

The South Londoners struggled to get out of their own half, but on 18 minutes Loftus-Cheek cleverly engineered some space with four blue shirts around him, only to see Ederson tip his effort onto the post as Palace created their first chance of the game.

The next major action of the game was as Palace broke down the right, van Aanholt brought the ball out of defence, linked with Townsend who attempted to cut the ball back, the pass was intercepted into the path of Loftus-Cheek who snatched at a shot from close range and dragged the ball wide.

With a little over 10 minutes remaining of the half, the lively Sane cut the ball back to Sergio Aguero for a simple tap in but the Argentinian mistimed his shot and it ballooned over the crossbar.

A slight tweak in formation from Hodgson’s opening Premier League match in charge seemed to work well, with Loftus-Cheek’s presence sitting behind Benteke and just in front of a midfield four provided a link between defence and attack on the few occasions the Eagles pushed forward.

After 44 minutes of competent defending with intent, despite conceding several chances, Palace fell behind. Leroy Sane – by far the best player on the pitch – played a neat one-two with David Silva who chipped the ball into the box for the forward to dink over Scott Dann and then nutmeg the onrushing Hennessey to put City 1-0 ahead on the stroke of half-time.

It took just five second-half minutes for City to double their lead. Yet again it was Sane involved, as he broke down the left and squared the ball for Raheem Sterling to lift the ball into the net.



That goal further dented the fragile confidence of the Eagles’ players, and it showed. They were all over the place as the hosts dominated possession with intricate build up play. On the hour mark they made it 3-0. De Bruyne was allowed far too much time to chip a ball over the defence to Aguero, who tapped it back for Sterling to score his second goal of the game and put it completely beyond reach.

For all their hard work in the opening 45 minutes, Palace were poor in the second-half; they allowed City too much time, gave them too much respect, and they were punished with by world-class players.

To compound their woes, Christian Benteke, their only fit striker, went down holding his shin and was replaced by Bakary Sako..

There was still worse to come as Sergio Aguero nodded in Sane’s cross, before substitute Fabian Delph found himself with acres of space to curl home a stunning goal from the edge of the box and make it 5-0.

Despite the result, there were some encouraging signs in the performance, and whilst Hodgson may demoan his defence switching off too easily, and write off the second-half, he will no doubt ask for more performances of the ilk they showed in the first-half. Relegation is a serious fear, and only one club has survived having been four or more points from safety after their opening five fixtures.

Palace remain pointless and goalless in the league and there is a real possibility of that run stretching to eight games, with a trip to the other side of Manchester next week, before Chelsea visit Selhurst Park after the international break.