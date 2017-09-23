Karl Robinson: I should be sat celebrating three points for Charlton Athletic

Karl Robinson admitted that frustration was the over-riding emotion after Charlton’s 1-1 draw against Bury.

Josh Magennis equalised for the Addicks but they could not turn superiority into a winner.

“Their players’ honesty and work ethic was to be applauded but there was frustration when the whistle went,” said Robinson. “You could hear a pin drop.

“Everybody knows Bury are in a false position. Their first goal was a touch of class by one of the best strikers in the league. Apart from [Chris] Maguire’s chance they didn’t cause us a problem.

“I should be sat here celebrating three points – that’s the frustration factor.

“The first 20 minutes were horrendous, we were way off our levels. I was critical of them during the first-half and the players accepted that. An injury allowed us to change shape – we went from 4-2-3-1 to 4-3-3.

“The biggest disappointment for me is I don’t think we changed the game when we were making substitutions. We have got good players but they have got to come off the bench and make an impact – they have to.

“But you could hit back that we had no Mark Marshall, no Ben Reeves and no Ricky Holmes. They would get in the starting 11 of every club in this league – without a doubt.

“[Tariqe Fosu] has probably got more appearances than he ever dreamed off sat at this time of the year. All it has done is accelerated his development. The beauty is he is not a loan player – he is our player. His future is here.

“Having the points we have accumulated without having all those players fit, well done. It is not perfect, it is nowhere near good enough. But we are all ready and raring to go.”