Charlton 1 Bury 1 – Frustration for Addicks as they cannot turn possession dominance into a winner

Charlton sit seventh in the League One table after they were left frustrated at The Valley by struggling Bury.

The result does not lift the Shakers out of the dropzone but a point on the road is a positive result. The same cannot be said for the hosts, who are now winless in three matches.

Predictably the Addicks missed the suspended Ricky Holmes – so often able to produce a moment of magic. The return of Mark Marshall from injury and Ben Reeves finally getting fully fit cannot come soon enough.

Josh Magennis’ fourth goal of the campaign for the Addicks cancelled out Jermaine Beckford’s early finish.

But despite dominating long spells of the match, the South Londoners were unable to show the necessary guile to get themselves in front.

Beckford gave Ben Amos no chance with a fine curled effort from the edge of the box to give Bury a lead.

And the former Leeds man should have done better when ex-Addicks striker Michael Smith headed down Greg Leigh’s cross, instead of swiping his volley over the top.

It took 29 minutes for Charlton – in the shape of Josh Magennis – to test Joe Murphy in the Bury goal.

Amos was needed to push away Chris Maguire’s shot – in almost an identical position as Beckford’s opener.

The Addicks finally settled down and began to take a grip on possession in the closing stages of the first half.

There was one fine passing move which only ended when Jay Dasilva stumbled over the ball as he raced into the Bury penalty area.

Jake Forster-Caskey provided the assist for Magennis’ goal. He drove in a perfect cross and the big Northern Ireland international guided his header beyond Murphy.

Magennis had a prime shooting chance after seizing on Murphy’s panicked pass out but inexplicably opted to pass to Tariqe Fosu and the opportunity broke down.

Patrick Bauer headed Forster-Caskey’s cross wide while Murphy just about got a hand to Billy Clarke’s shot, which deflected and looped towards the top right corner of his goal.

There were two more opportunities in the closing stages.

Murphy was lucky that Forster-Caskey’s header was straight at him from Dasilva’s cross and then Solly picked out Magennis in the area, this time his header was pushed around the post by Murphy.