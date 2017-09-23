Preston North End v Millwall team line-ups: Lions unchanged for Deepdale match

Millwall boss Neil Harris has named an unchanged side for the side which impressed in defeating Leeds 1-0 last weekend.

The Lions chief has kept changes to a minimum this season and was always likely to keep faith with the same starting 11 for the match at Deepdale.

Millwall: Archer, McLaughlin, Webster, Hutchinson, Meredith, O’Brien, Williams, Saville, Wallace, Onyedinma, Morison. Subs: Martin, Craig, Romeo, Ferguson, Cooper, Tunnicliffe, Twardek.

Preston North End: Maxwell, Hugill, Harrop, Johnson, Fisher, Welsh, Davies, Huntington, Maguire, Barkhuizen, Earl. Subs: Hudson, Woods, Spurr, Browne, Horgan, Mavididi, Robinson.