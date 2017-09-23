Saturday, September 23, 2017
Preston North End v Millwall team line-ups: Lions unchanged for Deepdale match

By Richard Cawley -
Millwall manager Neil Harris celebrates with Byron Webster and Ryan Tunnicliffe after the Sky Bet Championship match at The Den, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday September 16, 2017.

Millwall boss Neil Harris has named an unchanged side for the side which impressed in defeating Leeds 1-0 last weekend.

The Lions chief has kept changes to a minimum this season and was always likely to keep faith with the same starting 11 for the match at Deepdale.

Millwall: Archer, McLaughlin, Webster, Hutchinson, Meredith, O’Brien, Williams, Saville, Wallace, Onyedinma, Morison. Subs: Martin, Craig, Romeo, Ferguson, Cooper, Tunnicliffe, Twardek.

Preston North End: Maxwell, Hugill, Harrop, Johnson, Fisher, Welsh, Davies, Huntington, Maguire, Barkhuizen, Earl. Subs: Hudson, Woods, Spurr, Browne, Horgan, Mavididi, Robinson.

Richard Cawley
Sports Editor | South London Press sports editor since 2007 who has covered huge sporting events for the paper – Crystal Palace’s Championship play-off final, two trips to Wembley in the FA Cup and David Haye’s world heavyweight unification fight with Wladimir Klitschko. Previously sub-edited on the Sunday Mirror, Daily Star and Sport First. Former ClubCall deputy editor.

