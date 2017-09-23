Saturday, September 23, 2017
Manchester City v Crystal Palace line-ups: Mamadou Sakho and Luka Milivojevic start at Etihad

By Richard Cawley -
Jason Puncheon and Joel Ward have been dropped by Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson for today’s testing trip to Manchester City – with Mamadou Sakho and Luka Milivojevic starting.

The Eagles have yet to score or collect a point in the Premier League.

And captain Puncheon has been omitted from the starting line-up along with right-back Ward.

It will be Sakho’s first start in the Premier League since signing for Palace at the end of the summer transfer window. Timothy Fosu-Mensah moves across to fill Ward’s position.

Crystal Palace: Hennessey, Fosu-Mensah, Sakho, Dann, Van Aanholt, Milivojevic, Cabaye, Townsend, Loftus-Cheek, Schlupp, Benteke. Subs: Speroni, Tomkins, Ward, Puncheon, McArthur, Sako, Riedewald.

Manchester City: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Otamendi, Mendy, Fernandinho, De Bruyne, Silva, Sterling, Sane, Aguero. Subs: Bravo, Toure, Bernardo, Jesus, Mangala, Danilo, Delph.

Richard Cawley
Sports Editor | South London Press sports editor since 2007 who has covered huge sporting events for the paper – Crystal Palace’s Championship play-off final, two trips to Wembley in the FA Cup and David Haye’s world heavyweight unification fight with Wladimir Klitschko. Previously sub-edited on the Sunday Mirror, Daily Star and Sport First. Former ClubCall deputy editor.

