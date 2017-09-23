Charlton v Bury team line-ups: Ahearne-Grant replaces suspended Ricky Holmes

Saturday, September 23, 2017
By Richard Cawley -
Charlton Athletic's Karlan Ahearne-Grant (right) and Charlton Athletic manager Karl Robinson before the match

Karlan Ahearne-Grant has replaced the suspended Ricky Holmes for Charlton Athletic’s home game against Bury today.

Holmes picked up a fifth booking of the season at Gillingham last weekend to pick up a one-game ban.

Charlton are looking to halt a run of two straight defeats that has seen them slip out of the top six.

Charlton: Amos, Solly, Bauer, Pearce, Dasilva, Kashi, Forster-Caskey, Ahearne-Grant, Fosu, Clarke, Magennis. Subs: Phillips, Jackson, Konsa, Aribo, Dodoo, Sarr, Hackett-Fairchild.

Bury: Murphy, Leigh, Maguire, Beckford, Reilly, Edwards, Aldred, Humphrey, Laurent, Cameron, Smith. Subs: Fasan, Williams, Whitmore, Dobre, Danns, Bunn, Lowe.

Richard Cawley
Sports Editor | South London Press sports editor since 2007 who has covered huge sporting events for the paper – Crystal Palace’s Championship play-off final, two trips to Wembley in the FA Cup and David Haye’s world heavyweight unification fight with Wladimir Klitschko. Previously sub-edited on the Sunday Mirror, Daily Star and Sport First. Former ClubCall deputy editor.

