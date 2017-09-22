Man and woman charged with murder after house blaze

A man and a woman have been charged with a murder in Wandsworth.

Police were called to a residential address at Wimbledon Park Road, SW18 at 18:26hrs on Wednesday, 20 September, following reports of a fire and a person deceased.

A body was found at the scene. The body was too badly burned to establish the gender and age. A post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

A 40-year-old man [A] and a 34-year-old woman [B] were arrested, and both were charged on 22 September with the murder of an unknown person.

They are [A] Ouissem Medouni, 40 (25.07.1977) and [B] Sabrina Kouider, 34 (15.12.1982), both of Pulborough Road, SW18.

They appear in custody at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 22 September.

The Met’s Homicide and Major Crime Command (HMCC) are leading the investigation.

Anyone with information that may assist police should call the incident room on 020 8721 4843 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

You can also tweet information to police direct via @MetCC