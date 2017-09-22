Friday, September 22, 2017
Charlton Athletic manager Robinson provides insight into why rotation is key for...

Charlton Athletic manager Robinson provides insight into why rotation is key for his front four

By Richard Cawley -
0
67
Billy Clarke is part of Charlton Athletic's attacking four which Karl Robinson would like to rotate more

Karl Robinson is looking forward to when he can rotate Charlton Athletic’s front four – admitting that a lack of options has perhaps led to drops in intensity at times.

Mark Marshall has missed the start of the League One campaign due to a knee injury while Ben Reeves is still building up his fitness.

And Robinson is not helped for tomorrow’s visit of Bury by the fact that star attacker Ricky Holmes serves a one-match suspension.

“The way we play means we need everyone to be at a high level of intensity – so when we get fatigue setting in it is almost compromising our own style,” he said.

“It’s different when I’ve got them all fit because I can rotate at the top end of the pitch.

“I don’t like to do that with defenders or midfielders but that front four need to be rotated because they have the highest demand put on them.”

Reeves will once again miss out tomorrow as he builds up his sharpness.

The former Milton Keynes man only signed on the eve of the campaign starting and then picked up an injury as he worked his way into first-team contention.

“He’s getting closer,” said Robinson. “It’s a case of getting more minutes for our under-23s before we put him back in.

“With the other lads you build up the level of competition systematically but he was thrown into professional games almost straightaway.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Richard Cawley
Sports Editor | South London Press sports editor since 2007 who has covered huge sporting events for the paper – Crystal Palace’s Championship play-off final, two trips to Wembley in the FA Cup and David Haye’s world heavyweight unification fight with Wladimir Klitschko. Previously sub-edited on the Sunday Mirror, Daily Star and Sport First. Former ClubCall deputy editor.

LEAVE A REPLY

© Copyright 2017 - Street Runners LTD
Charlton Athletic manager Robinson provides insight into why rotation is key for...