Millwall man shocked at how summer signing was not picked up sooner by a big club

Jed Wallace has heaped praise on Conor McLaughlin – admitting his shock that the Millwall right-back was not spotted by bigger clubs early in his career.

The Northern Ireland international, 26, has stepped up seamlessly to the Championship following his summer switch from Fleetwood Town.

It is looking a shrewd bit of business by the Lions, who did not have to pay a fee as McLaughlin had run down his contract with the Cod Army.

Winger Wallace, who combines with McLaughlin down the right flank, has compared his team-mate with another late bloomer who made his name at Fleetwood and went on to play for England.

Wallace said: “Where has Conor been? No disrespect to Fleetwood, but I don’t know quite how someone like Conor has been in the Conference and through League Two and League One with them.

“You see examples of how football is going this way – with Jamie Vardy now in the Premier League.

“He’s a really, really good player. He’s the sort that other players will really appreciate – because you see every day in training how good he is. He’s old-school. His quality on the ball – he’s a top footballer. Him and Willo [Shaun Williams] are probably the best two footballers we’ve got at the club.

“He’s sprung that quality for us in that position. Mahlon [Romeo] is completely at the other end of the spectrum. Athletically he is going to bomb forward and be a handful to defend against. To have two different options is great for the manager.

“Conor and Mezza [James Meredith] have been unsung heroes. They’ve both been outstanding.”