Campaigning Charlton Athletic fans still looking to remove owner Roland Duchatalet

Coalition Against Roland Duchatelet have issued a statement stating they are still pushing for the Belgian businessman to sell Charlton Athletic.

CARD say they have “no early plans” to resume disrupting matches. Since they formed in January 2016 they have spearheaded protests with toy pigs and foam taxis being thrown onto The Valley pitch, leading to significant delays.

The organisation met last week and a spokesperson said: “We congratulate manager Karl Robinson (pictured above) on the team’s overall start to the season and on achieving the longest of the eight separate managerial tenures since Duchatelet bought the club three years and eight months ago.

“We also look forward to the celebrations when Karl reaches a full calendar year in charge.

“While any improvement on the pitch is to be welcomed, CARD’s concern is to ensure that Charlton fans still have a club to support in five, 10 and 20 years’ time – we continue to regard Duchatelet as a profound threat to that objective.”

“He bought a Championship club and it is entirely down to him and his choice of chief executive, Katrien Meire, that the team is currently in League One for a second season,” the spokesperson claimed.

“CARD does not believe it would be responsible or sensible to organise protests which could potentially impact on the team’s chances of winning promotion, so we are not currently planning any that affect matches.

“We do wish to acknowledge the supporters who continue to wear black and white scarves and protest shirts to matches and encourage them to carry on. They can be assured that we are making other plans behind the scenes.

“In addition, CARD will continue to liaise with and offer support to fans of other clubs in dispute with their ownership, especially in cases where Charlton are due to meet such clubs on the pitch.”