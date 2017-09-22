Ben Amos on his Charlton Athletic loan move, life at Manchester United and not worrying about the future

Ben Amos is on his eighth loan club of his career – but says he is treating Charlton Athletic like his permanent home.

The 27-year-old Bolton Wanderers goalkeeper signed for the South London club at the end of July and will spend the whole campaign at The Valley.

And Amos admits that the scrapping of the emergency loan window has changed the dynamics.

“The majority of my loans have been short-term,” said the former Manchester United youngster. “You go and get 10 games here, or a couple of months there.

“It was tough to get into any rhythm and find any consistency with just getting matches wherever I could.

“But with the emergency loan rule not an option anymore I am here for the season. In my head I’m viewing it as if it is a permanent move. I’ve moved my partner down here, we’re living in the Greenwich area, not far from the ground at all. This is my home for a year.

“I know that football changes every day and you never know where you are going to be in 12 months time.”

Amos still has a Bolton contract which runs until the summer of 2019. He was snapped up by then Wanderers manager Neil Lennon following his release by United in July 2015.

“The situation at Bolton is they needed players off the wagebill,” said the former England under-21 international. “I’m not sure whether they are out of their transfer embargo but it was a step towards making that happen.

“It made sense for them and for me.”

When it came to weighing up his options, Amos had total faith in his representative.

“I left it to my advisors,” he said. “James Featherstone at OmniSports is one of the people I trust the most – which you can’t always say for agents.

“He does his job and I try and do mine.

“The stature of this club – where it has been and where it is trying to go – added to the manager and players here means it was probably the most positive move for me. Other politics come into that that people don’t see, like the contribution of wages. There is all sorts going on in the background. I leave that to them, it’s what they are paid to do.

“I consider myself a good judge of character firstly, but I’ve also been with him [Featherstone] for about nine years now and everything he’s done has been for the benefit of me. Everything has been transparent. You build that trust up over time. I consider him a very good friend.”

Charlton’s start to the season was decent but they head into tomorrow’s game against Bury off the back of two straight losses – the latest at struggling Gillingham.

Amos’ saves prevented a heavier defeat in the 3-0 reverse to Wigan Athletic last week.

“We’ve gone from second in the league and things being really positive to losing two on the bounce and that’s tough to take,” he said. “On Tuesday we have been working on things in training to put that right.

“We can sit here and talk for hours about why we didn’t win the Gillingham game, but we did have good chances and didn’t manage to keep a clean sheet. The reasons for that is what we have done work on.

“Wigan outplayed us. That is almost easier to take, in a way. You can hold your hands up.

“You’re going to get matches where you are up against it on a narrow, sticky pitch with long grass that doesn’t suit our style of play. But when you come up against those sort of situations you need to find a way to still get a result. We had been doing that.”

Macclesfield-born Amos was signed by Manchester United at the age of 11. He had been playing central midfield for his local team and an injury forced him between the posts – a scout for the Premier League giants invited him for a trial.

The first of seven first-team appearances came in a 3-1 League Cup win over Middlesbrough in 2008. Cristiano Ronaldo, Ryan Giggs and Nani were on the scoresheet.

“United was an unbelievable experience,” said Amos. “I’ll never forget those memories. But I do sometimes feel that it might have been more beneficial for me to play more games at that early age. The reason for not getting longer periods of loan games was because United needed three goalkeepers for Europe. In saying that, I wouldn’t change those experiences for anything

“My idol when I was there was Edwin van der Sar. I was maturing as a goalkeeper, I’d made my debut for the first-team, and he took me under his wing.

“There was so much as a person I could learn from him, not just on the pitch. He was a legend of the game. He wasn’t perfect technically but found a way to maximise his career.”

Amos could still have another 11 or 12 years in the game. He has featured 83 times in the Championship and 33 in League One.

“I feel like twice the goalkeeper I was last year,” he said. “I am improving every day, especially with Lee Turner [goalkeeping coach] who gets the best out of me with the way he works.

“I’ve got a great goalkeeper in Dillon Phillips pushing me every day.

“I feel like I’m in a good environment to progress and develop, to take myself to the next level – where I think I can get to.

“I want to better myself the most I can and help the team achieve their goals while I’m doing it.”