Millwall boss expresses admiration for Preston North End and explains why obsession with pass stats is wrong

Neil Harris reckons Millwall are coming up against a Preston side on Saturday who are almost a mirror-image of his own.

The Lions have yet to win on the road in the Championship this season, a deceptive stat when you consider they have been largely unlucky in their trips away from The Den.

Preston are fourth in the early standings and have taken 10 points from a possible 12 at Deepdale.

Harris said: “They are a really hard-working, workmanlike and front-foot team that get the ball forward and are very competitive.

“They have a young side with a lot of legs. They play very much like Millwall – high-energy and they compete. It is going to be a really tough fixture.

“They have started really well and have a very good home record over the last 12 months.

“It is going to be a different challenge to what Leeds brought and a lot of sides at this level, who go more total football. We’ll have to show a different side to our game and be strong mentally and physically, especially against a side who are very strong at set-plays.”

Preston boss Alex Neil reckons that some of the knocks his side have picked up are due to the workrate of his team.

“I don’t like naming other teams and I won’t, but in one game this season we ran 5km more than the other team,” said the Scot.

Harris said: “I’ll be very surprised [if Preston repeated that feat against Millwall]. They’d certainly be the first time while I have been in charge here that would have happened.

“There are so many stats available and we concentrate on them to see where individuals and collectively ourselves and the opposition are.

“A lot of fans just focus on possession stats – who has got the ball the most. In the modern game that is irrelevant because so much of that possession is based in their own half. It is about passes in the final third.”