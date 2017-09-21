Millwall striker will not be available until derby clash against Brentford

Tom Elliott is back running again – but Millwall do not expect to have the striker available again until after the next international break.

The former AFC Wimbledon man has missed the last three Championship fixtures.

Lions manager Neil Harris said: “We’re still aiming for Brentford [for his return].

“He has done a lot of pool-based stuff and gym-based stuff to keep his level of fitness up but he is not back into training yet.”

Millwall will also be without Lee Gregory for Saturday’s trip to Preston North End as he serves the second match of a three-game suspension.