In-form Millwall star’s admission: “This is the first time I have been settled in my career”

Jed Wallace reckons he is in the best place for his football to flourish – but that isn’t just down to Millwall.

The 23-year-old and his partner are expecting a baby boy in February and have bought a property together. He is also now the owner of a Vizsla puppy – called Archer.

Hectic times for Wallace, but that has benefits.

“My downfall has been trying too hard – like I did when I first came back on loan last season,” said the winger, who signed permanently from Wolves this summer. “That’s when I don’t get the best out of myself. I find the less I think about football, the better it goes.

“I’ve had so much going on that I haven’t been focusing on football

24-7. When I come in to training and playing I’m just enjoying it and going with it.

“I’m probably the happiest I’ve been – not just on the pitch but off it.

“I’ve bought my house, my girlfriend has moved in and we’re expecting a little boy.

“At Portsmouth I was touted with moving. At Wolves I was unsettled. This is probably the first time in football I feel really settled.

“I’ve been playing really well, but it is about consistency. Attacking players in this division can have the odd good game – but I want to be effecting matches over the course of 30-35 games this season, rather than just the first six or seven.”

There can’t be many more in-form widemen in the Championship.

Wallace is sat third for most shots per game – with an average of 3.3 – and has scored three times and picked up one assist.

So is the Reading-born attacker eligible to play for any other of the home nations?

“No. Wallace…I should have sneaked Scotland in there. Fergie [Shane Ferguson] and some of the others nick Northern Ireland and they get boot sponsors. I’m asking my dad to buy me boots and wondering if I’ve got a Scottish grandma somewhere! It ain’t happening.

“I think I’ve got to do a bit more to get in the England squad. Even the Isle of Wight – I’d have taken anything!”

Wallace, along with so many of the Millwall players, excelled in a nigh-on flawless 1-0 win over Leeds United on Saturday. He got plenty of joy up against the right-footed Vurnon Anita, whose favoured role is as a holding midfielder.

“One thing I really like about playing wide midfield is it’s probably one of the only positions on the pitch that is a one-v-one position a lot of the time. It’s you against the person you play against.

“The ball broke down in the first 10 minutes and I ran in behind. I kind of knew then that I had the beating of him, really.

“He’s played in the Premier League and is a top player – but he’s probably not a left-back, is he? I know he has played there and they had five clean sheets – so he obviously ain’t doing bad – but that isn’t natural for him.

“I managed to get on the outside of him a few times. That’s probably the most dominant performance I’ve been a part of. They didn’t even have a five-minute spell. It was domination the whole way through. It’s a good one to take into Preston.

“No one wants to play against us at The Den – that’s obvious. I think we’ve been the worst team in one game, against Oxford, and I’ve played 25 odd games at The Den now. We’ve always been brilliant at home and you saw that in the FA Cup.

“On Saturday we played really well. Unfortunately you don’t get bonus points for how well you played. It’s three points and a win – the same as if you win 2-1 and play badly or win 1-0 and perform unbelievably well, which we did.

“It means nothing if we lose the next two games. We have to go up to Preston, who are probably the closest to the Millwall style – front foot and direct. It will be two teams going at it.”

The Lions have warranted more points on the road. Wallace’s former club Wolves is the solitary time they have been outplayed and struggled to gain any kind of foothold.

“That’s the only game where we didn’t deserve to get anything,” said Wallace. “But on the flipside you can look at it and think we went to the in-form team in the league and if Willo’s volley goes half a centimetre the other way we might nick a draw at the end. That shows how far we have come.

“That’s credit to the manager, staff and players. I don’t think this team has really got it in them to go under.

“You see teams that go 1-0 down and do go under. I look around the changing room here and I don’t think this is that sort of club.

“We only lost 1-0. We battered Forest more than Wolves battered us and they managed to get something out of the game. You’ve got to take your chances. We got punished at home to Ipswich for giving the ball away. They had four shots and got four goals.

“Wolves will be there or thereabouts at the end of the season. I enjoyed going back, I saw a few old friends like Conor Coady and Danny [Batth] were really good. They are going a different route to us, they spent £60million in 12 months.

“I look forward to playing them at the Den, put it that way.”

Millwall have carried a goal threat in every match despite the fact that Lee Gregory – currently serving a suspension for his harsh dismissal at QPR – only netting once.

Captain Steve Morison, who had an effort disallowed early on against Leeds, is yet to get off the mark.

Both men have contributed plenty to a strong start by the South London club. And that bodes well when you know the pair – proven goalscorers – will start hitting the back of the net soon.

“Whatever level Gregs plays, he’s going to score,” said Wallace. “He gets chances.

“I’ve played with strikers who go three or four games and don’t even look at the goal.

“Yes, Gregs gets a lot of chances – but there is a reason for that. He knows where to go. And he works so hard that he makes his own chances.

“Moro is more than just a goalscorer. He’s our captain and leader. It does show on the pitch. Moro brings out the best in Fred [Onyedinma] and Greggers. He knows what he is good at and not good at.

“He definitely helped Fred at the weekend.

“Little things that you wouldn’t see with the untrained eye like peeling off when you play the diagonal ball.

“He wants to score goals, which he will. The good thing is those two will start scoring but we’ve looked really good and our big players haven’t been scoring as many as they’d like to.”