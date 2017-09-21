Millwall defender James Meredith: Australian boss is monitoring my performances

Millwall defender James Meredith says he is on the radar of Australian national team boss Ange Postecoglou.

The left-back, a summer signing from Bradford City on a free transfer, has started every Championship match this season.

The 29-year-old still has aspirations to regain a place in the Australia squad – especially in World Cup year. The last of his two caps came in November 2015.

Meredith said: “I’ve made the move to London and I’m adjusting well. I love it here.

“On a personal level [my performances] are getting there. I’ve still got a lot to show – both on a fitness base and what I can do with the ball.

“I definitely know they [Australia] are watching me. My agent has had feedback from the manager. I think they are monitoring me. We’ll see. I’d love to be back in the Australian national team. It would be brilliant to go on international duty again.”

See tomorrow’s South London Press for the full interview with Meredith.