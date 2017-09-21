Thursday, September 21, 2017
Millwall defender James Meredith: Australian boss is monitoring my performances

By Richard Cawley -
Photo: Keith Gillard

Millwall defender James Meredith says he is on the radar of Australian national team boss Ange Postecoglou.

The left-back, a summer signing from Bradford City on a free transfer, has started every Championship match this season.

The 29-year-old still has aspirations to regain a place in the Australia squad – especially in  World Cup year. The last of his two caps came in November 2015.

Meredith said: “I’ve made the move to London and I’m adjusting well. I love it here.

“On a personal level [my performances] are getting there. I’ve still got a lot to show – both on a fitness base and what I can do with the ball.

“I definitely know they [Australia] are watching me. My agent has had feedback from the manager. I think they are monitoring me. We’ll see. I’d love to be back in the Australian national team. It would be brilliant to go on international duty again.”

