Den atmosphere makes you thunder into tackles – Millwall defender on crunching tackle on Leeds United winger

James Meredith reckons that the noise levels at The Den helps with making crunching tackles – and Leeds winger Ezgjan Alioski was on the receiving end on Saturday.

Millwall’s Australian left-back was taking no prisoners with his challenge right in front of United’s technical area in the first half of the 1-0 win. The bleach-blond Macedonian was wiped out in the backwash of a fair but full-blooded piece of defensive work.

Meredith chuckles when asked about it. And the summer signing from Bradford City admits it was about laying down a marker.

“I saw the opportunity so I thought ‘alright – we’ll have a bit of this’. I know that winger is very sleek and tricky. A tackle like that nice and early makes him think ‘I’m not sure I can spend too much on the ball and do too many stepovers or I’m going to get it on the legs’.

“The noise from the fans at The Den is exciting. It gives you the confidence to tackle harder and press harder. With them behind you it is an advantage.

“I’d probably say Leeds has been our best performance of the season. It was such a good atmosphere. I don’t think they knew what hit them – we scared the life out of them.

“I’m glad we did get the 1-0 because there have been games this season where we have dominated and not managed to score.

“The fans were brilliant. It was a good day all-round. Hopefully we can do a lot more of it this season.”

A win at Preston North End tomorrow could move Millwall into the top half of the Championship table.

Meredith said: “The pundits thought we’d be close to the bottom, close to relegation, but I never thought that – even when I signed.

“But because I hadn’t played in the league I didn’t know it well enough. We’ll be higher than a lot of people think.

“As long as we can steer clear of injuries I don’t think we need to add many more [players]. Obviously that’s not my decision, but I’m not sure we do. I’ve seen a lot of the big teams and we should definitely be aiming just above mid-table.

“Wolves have been the best side we have faced. Although we played well at times it was difficult to even get near them, they moved it so well. They were experienced in what they did. But we’ll give them problems when they come to The Den.

“If we’re all firing and going in hard, it seems impossible to play against us there.”

Meredith was a proven performer for Bradford but chose to leave on a free transfer to test himself in the Championship.

Meredith admits there have been adjustments. Bradford were one of the best passing sides in League One in the last campaign but still came up short against his current club in May’s play-off final at Wembley.

“Two things have changed,” he said. “One, the style of football I was playing with Bradford was different. Secondly the level is better – you can’t do as much on the ball, or take as many risks, because they will take it off you. You can’t afford to make any mistakes or they will be clinical and finish.

“We play a very different game. We’re very organised. We’re rigid but a pressure team. We counter-attack and are very powerful going forward. Bradford was build-up play – more total football tactically.”