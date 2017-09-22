Potential loan exit for Millwall midfielder is not in the plans of Lions chief

Ben Thompson has been “unfortunate” to miss out on Millwall’s 18-man squad in the Championship.

The 21-year-old midfielder’s two appearances this season have come in the EFL Cup and he has not been on the bench for the last five league fixtures.

When asked if Thompson could be allowed to make a loan exit in January, Lions boss Neil Harris replied: “It’s too far away.

“Thommo is fit and raring to go. I speak to him regularly. He has been in every matchday squad and will come to Preston.

“He’s working hard on his game and we’ve identified with Ben the areas he needs to improve on.

“Ben’s working tirelessly and is doing extra after training. It’s just been one of those situations where the boys have played so well, and we’ve had such a settled squad. Ben has been unfortunate to miss out.”