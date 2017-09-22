Dulwich Hamlet playmaker urged to shoot more after midweek stunner in Velocity Cup

Dulwich Hamlet manager Gavin Rose is urging Ashley Carew to carry on shooting after his wonder strike in the midweek win over Staines Town in the Velocity Cup.

The playmaker produced a superb finish in the 69th minute to cancel out Jonathan Hippolyte’s first-half opener at Wheatsheaf Park.

Dulwich went on to win 4-2 in a penalty shootout.

When asked if Carew had already settled the club’s goal of the season competition, Rose replied: “Probably. We’re trying to get Ash to shoot more. With all the ability he has got, sometimes he is a little shy to pull the trigger.

“We know he is capable of doing that, he has done it many times since he has been with us at Dulwich. We encourage him to get shots off a little more around the edge of the box.”

Preston Edwards made two saves in the spot-kick showdown with Carew, Muhammadu Faal, Nathan Ferguson and Sanchez Ming all converting.

“We always want to stay in any competition,” said Rose. “It gives us an opportunity to give minutes to players who have not played week in and week out, to keep them fit.

“Last season we got to the semis and as you get to the latter stages it probably becomes a bit more serious.”

Dulwich – 10th in the Bostik League Premier Division – are at home to Leatherhead tomorrow.

Defender Anthony Acheampong and Nathan Green are still about a month away from being fit again with influential striker Gavin Tomlin estimated to be another 10 weeks off making a return to first-team contention.