Crystal Palace can’t afford to panic about Premier League position – skipper Jason Puncheon

Jason Puncheon insists Crystal Palace will not be panicking despite heading to Manchester City tomorrow on the back of five consecutive Premier League defeats.

The Eagles are rock bottom of the table – pointless and goalless – as they go into a daunting chain of fixtures that see trips to both Manchester clubs before hosting reigning champions Chelsea.

Captain Puncheon was rested in midweek as new Palace boss Roy Hodgson collected a first victory since replacing Frank de Boer, a 1-0 success over Huddersfield in the EFL Cup.

But it is the Premier League where results need to be secured with the South Londoners already four points adrift of safety before they go into a sequence of games where pulling off positive results will be a major challenge.

Victory over a second-string Terriers is not the same as facing the bristling firepower that City possess, with the added disadvantage it is at their Etihad Stadium.

But Palace have shown some positive signs against Burnley and Southampton – even if the end result was a 1-0 loss on both occasions.

“We have improved in the last two games and on another day some of those chances might have gone in,” said Puncheon. “But that’s football and that’s where we are as a team. As a group of players we must stick together and not let the negativity set in.

“Roy has made an impact on the group already. He wants us to be more compact and difficult to beat. We did that at times against Southampton but it’s going to be a long process.

“The manager has told us it’s a 33-game season and nothing will be decided by Christmas – but we obviously need to start picking up results.

“Roy told us after the [Southampton] game to keep our heads and not to let the pressure get to us. We’ve been here before as a group of players – we’ll get ourselves out of this.

“The gaffer wants to work on shape and it will take time to get used to his methods. But we all have to pull in the right direction and this team will never lose due to a lack of effort. We’ll go down fighting.

“In the Premier League, it’s all about getting three points. We go into every game knowing we’re capable of producing a big performance. We’ll go into those games as underdogs but the squad just needs to focus on our performance and block out any negative coverage.”

Palace’s cause has not been helped by the absence of Wilfried Zaha, who is working his way back from a knee injury.

But Mamadou Sakho did get a first runout since his transfer deadline day move from Liverpool in Tuesday’s EFL Cup tie.

Puncheon said: “Getting Wilf and Mamadou into the team will be a big boost – because they’re both massive players for us. We have the squad to cope with injuries, it’s just a matter of playing to our potential.”

Sakho’s return to contention for this weekend is a huge shot in the arm for the Eagles, especially when they will have to get through plenty of defensive work against Pep Guardiola’s free-scoring side.

City have scored 11 goals in their last two Premier League matches, dismantling a previously high-flying Watford 6-0 at Vicarage Road last time out.

The only potential benefit is that Guardiola could have one eye in terms of selection on Tuesday’s Champions League tie against Shakhtar.

When Sakho arrived on loan from Liverpool last season he helped Palace to three clean sheets in a row. The Eagles kept four shutouts in the eight fixtures he played.

The Frenchman featured for 70 minutes in the win over Huddersfield, his evening’s shift ended as soon as he picked up a yellow card.

Hodgson said: “He was excellent. He hasn’t been able to train as much as he’d like. We were worried about his level of fitness and surprised he lasted as long as he did.

“It wasn’t Mamadou being desperate to come off but, as a precaution. I think he will be ready [on Saturday]. He’s in contention.”

Zaha has not featured since the shock opening day reverse to Huddersfield.

“Wilf’s progressing well,” explained Hodgson. “He’s in training every day, doing the work he can do.

“The medical people are hoping that, by the time the international break comes around, he’ll be fit to join in training and then we’ll see if he’s fit enough to play against Chelsea. That’s our hope, the goal we’re working towards. But we’ll have to be careful, patient and take advice.”