No doubt about the biggest plus for Crystal Palace in their feel-good EFL Cup win over Huddersfield Town

There have not been enough feel-good moments for Crystal Palace this season, but Tuesday night’s 1-0 win over Huddersfield Town in the EFL Cup provided a couple of them.

When it has been a succession of setbacks for the Eagles, you have got to take positives from wherever you can.

This tournament is now sponsored by an energy drink and the hope has to be that a first victory for new manager Roy Hodgson – plus the return of a big-hitter in their squad – can reinvigorate Palace.

Pape Souare’s second-half appearance was the heart-warming moment against Huddersfield as the left-back got back out on the Selhurst Park turf in a competitive fixture. After the images of his wrecked Mercedes and the major injuries sustained which saw him airlifted to hospital, it was a huge achievement by all concerned in his rehabiliation to see him in red-and-blue once again.

But most important for Hodgson is that Mamadou Sakho came through the tie unscathed and should play some part at Manchester City tomorrow.

The former Liverpool centre-back looks ungainly on the ball but his assured distribution – picking the right pass under pressure – is a vital comfort for his defensive partners.

Sakho reads the game so well too, dropping into the right positions to snuff out danger. Palace’s predicament means they could do with every leader possible and his withdrawal after picking up a caution was sensible with such challenging fixtures on the horizon.

It will be crucial that the Eagles temper their desire to have Sakho out on the pitch with the fact he has not played huge amounts of football this year. He suffered a knee injury in April while on loan in SE25 last season which ruled him out for the run-in and the workload is set to be high for the backline as they take on both Manchester clubs followed by Chelsea in South London.

The Frenchman faded in midweek and it does not seem a coincidence that was mirrored by his team-mates. Huddersfield lacked the quality to make the most of the invitation to get back into the contest.

This tie should have been viewed by Palace’s players as a shot at working their way into the side that starts at the Etihad Stadium.

You would expect the extra defensive strength of Luka Milivojevic to be deployed there but the midfield anchorman had one of his poorer outings. That is not to say that the Serbian will not be favoured as a more robust option than Yohan Cabaye or James McArthur.

Jairo Riedewald showed signs that his future first-team involvement may lie in that area of the pitch too. In the first 45 minutes in particular he used the ball well.

Hodgson would have been pleased with some of the confidence shown by his side in possession, with a real thrust to their play.

But when you look back at Palace chances, most of them came from deadball moments supplied by Andros Townsend.

It was his early corner which was headed in from close-range by Bakary Sako. There have to be questions why Town goalkeeper Joel Coleman did not come for the ball inside his six-yard box. The makeshift striker was unchallenged from close-range. Another Townsend delivery forced Aaron Mooy to clear a Sako header away from his goal-line.

It felt like at least a block or two had been put in place for Palace to build upon. What doesn’t help is that they face Manchester clubs with wrecking ball attacks next.