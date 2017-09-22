Tooting & Mitcham United boss Frank Wilson – Billericay are creating hype in the Bostik League

Tooting & Mitcham head to Bostik League Premier Division leaders Billericay Town tomorrow.

And Terrors boss Frank Wilson reckons that the money splashed out by Glenn Tamplin on the Essex outfit – signing the likes of Jermaine Pennant and Paul Konchesky – is a positive for the division.

“Billericay’s involvement in this league creates hype,” said Wilson.

“We have got to take confidence that Leatherhead went there and, by all accounts, should have got something. Kingstonian won there on the first day of the season.

“It is David v Goliath. Can we go there and cause an upset? That’s what most teams who go to Billericay this season will look to do. The task that Glenn and his side have got is that every team who lines up against them will be more determined, because of who they are and what they are doing.

“These sort of games add extra value to the competition. I’m looking forward to meeting Glenn, he looks to be a bit of a character. He seems incredibly passionate and emotive. It’s probably why he gets drawn into debates and arguments in the media or on Twitter.

“Any Galacticos team at this level is going to attract interest and people will try and disrupt it. But I don’t care about that. It is teams closer to the top five who have to keep a closer eye on Billericay, as opposed to us. It is more important we think about ourselves.”

Tooting are second from bottom in the table but recently boosted their forward options by signing Omar Folkes, who has scored in his first two league outings.

“He had been at Worthing but signed for us a couple of weeks ago,” explained Wilson. “Since coming in he has been fantastic. The challenge is consistency.”

Tooting bowed out of the Velocity Cup on Tuesday as they lost 4-3 on penalties to Merstham.

Elijah Simpson had equalised for the Terrors to take the tie at the KNK Stadium into a shootout.

Wilson said: “The club have decided that competition and the Surrey Senior Cup will be ones for our development side to take ownership of. We have a very good under-23 team and they only lost on penalties to a strong Merstham side.”

Former West Ham centre-back Callum McNaughton and full-back Peter Wedgeworth also boosted their match fitness as they played the full match to put themselves in contention for the Billiericay fixture.