Surrey’s Ben Foakes pays tribute to Kumar Sangakkara as Sri Lankan great set for retirement farewell at Old Trafford

Ben Foakes has described sharing the crease with Kumar Sangakkara as an honour as the Sri Lankan legend gets ready to call time on his first-class career next week.

Monday’s match against Lancashire at Old Trafford will not only be Surrey’s final County Championship match of the season, but also see the 39-year-old great retire.

Sangakarra revealed his plans to quit in May.

Foakes hit his first hundred of the season against Yorkshire last week in front of James Whitaker, England’s chairman of selectors.

He reached 110 in typical fashion, driving straight down the ground and through the leg side majestically; sharing also in a 258-run partnership with Sangakkara.

“As always, he’s a different class,” said Foakes. “No one can believe the shots he comes out with, when he picks a gap where there’s two fielders and he splits them.

“There was a stage out there where I was really struggling, and maybe in the past, without his experience, I would have played a shot I shouldn’t have and got out. But having learnt that you will have stages in the innings where you’re struggling, just get through it, and later you’ll cash in, has been very helpful.

“The main thing I’ve learned is that your innings goes up and down. Originally when I started to play I’d get in and think I had to be at one pace. The way Sanga speaks about going up and down the gears in different situations, that’s something I’ve probably learned the most.

“I just want to be out there as many times as I can with him until he retires.”

Sangakarra said: “I’m pretty happy with the boxes I’ve ticked. Stats-wise, I’ll have no reason to look back and feel disappointed. It’s strange, but as your career progresses, you start thinking less about runs rather than what you will actually be leaving behind. Stats, yes, great, but what about the dressing room, what about a legacy? What is your legacy?

“It is the runs and the records or is there an example that you left that the players are proud to follow – whether you change the culture of cricket for the better and whether the guys coming after you are going to have a better time of it because of you.”

Wicketkeeper Foakes, 24, is determined to cement an England place in this winter’s Ashes squad.

Foakes said: “The last few games I’ve really been quite determined to get as many runs as possible.

“That’s my goal – to get the back-up spot on that tour. I’m just trying to give myself the best chance. It’s hard not to think about it.”