Marcus Hook’s Surrey CCC column: Title challenge can only happen if a ruthless streak is discovered

If you were to sum up Surrey’s County Championship campaign in one word it would be consolidation. All things being equal, the Oval outfit will head to Old Trafford on Monday secure in the knowledge they will be in Division One again next summer.

They’ll also be keen to show how much they have improved since their last visit to Manchester, at the beginning of last season, which ended in an innings defeat.

While Surrey have been much harder to dismantle this summer, their bowlers have found it difficult to press home any supremacy handed to them by what, in the view of many a pundit, is the strongest batting line-up in the country.

Surrey’s only loss in the Championship has been at the hands of newly-crowned county champions Essex. But the search continues for the ruthless streak required to challenge for the title themselves.

True, the opposition have been five or six wickets down for spit on a number of occasions only to find – or to then be allowed to find – a second wind.

With the weather also playing its part, the Oval outfit have been involved in more draws than anyone.

But take nothing away from their batting which, when Kumar Sangakkara has been around, has looked rock solid. Whoever Surrey get in as their overseas player in 2018, Sanga will be a tough act to follow.

Like a bottle of vintage wine that’s close to being polished off at the end of a lavish meal, watching what remains of Sangakkara’s first-class career over recent weeks has been something to savour.

We’ve also seen Mark Stoneman’s game go to the next level. His reward for hitting 1,000 first-class runs for the fifth year running has been getting the call to represent his country. Wicketkeeper-batsman Ben Foakes is another Surrey player who could yet do so before the summer is out. Both have acknowledged the influence of Sangakkara on their game.

Sanga has talked often about leaving a legacy. Although the gold dust he has sprinkled in his three seasons at the Oval hasn’t also brought with it a trophy or two, just to watch him bat has been a privilege in itself.