Neal Ardley: The games against MK mean so much to Dons fans – there is extra pressure on me

AFC Wimbledon and Milton Keynes might only have played each other five times – but a lack of familiarity does not prevent serious contempt.

Talk to anyone at the real Dons, for there is only one in South London, and you struggle to get them to mention tonight’s opposition by name.

Rivalry is usually down to geography, and it certainly applies in this instance. Milton Keynes were controversially allowed to relocate the original Wimbledon in September 2003.

AFC Wimbledon were reborn and last season was the first time the two clubs had met in a league fixture.

Jake Reeves and Lyle Taylor wrote themselves into Dons’ folklore as they both scored in the second half to seal a 2-0 win at the Cherry Red Records Stadium in March.

Wimbledon are an accommodating club. But player interviews are off-limits for this weekend’s fixture. The same will apply for the return in Buckinghamshire.

“Naturally I feel the pressure of winning games for the club and certainly with this game in particular there is a lot of pressure on me,” said Dons manager Neal Ardley.

“I know how much it means and I want to do right by the fans, for them to be happy with what we do.

“But I have got to put that aside and make sure we do our homework, like we do every time. We have to look at the opposition and how we make sure we’re at our best.

“If we don’t get that side of it right then it doesn’t matter who we are playing against or the system. We’ve got pace and energy. We need to go out there and deliver. It is two good teams.”

Wimbledon’s side will look a lot different from the one which celebrated victory last time around.

Paul Robinson, Andy Barcham and Taylor are the only ones who started seven months ago who are likely to feature again. Darius Charles and Tom Soares are both working their way back from injuries. Reeves was sold to Bradford in the summer, Tom Elliott moved to Millwall on a free while James Shea, Dannie Bulman and Sean Kelly were all released.

“We’ve had changes – but they have too,” said Ardley. “[Dean] Bowditch has gone [to Northampton] so they have a different centre-forward. They have got [Gboly] Ariyibi, a winger from Nottingham Forest, who scored twice at the weekend against Rochdale and [Aaron] Tshibola, on loan from Aston Villa. So they’ve made a fair few changes themselves. They’ve got one of the stronger squads in the league.

“It won’t be easy but as a club and set of fans we need to recreate the atmosphere we had last time. We’ll have to play well to get anything.”

Wimbledon collected only their second win of the season in Saturday’s 1-0 success at Blackburn Rovers.

Can defeating their arch-enemies help with building a feel-good factor going into Southend away on Tuesday and then hosting Rochdale at the end of the month?

“There is a possibility that it helps with that,” said Ardley. “It helps bring the fans and players even closer together.

“We saw how happy they were with what we did and how we played last season. We know the importance of this match – I’m not going to downplay it.

“If we can win it might provide that little more momentum but if we don’t then we’ll need to pick ourselves up, because we have got another game on Tuesday.”

Wimbledon’s injury problems are abating with Darius Charles completing the full 90 minutes for their development side against Crawley Town on Monday. The centre-back is working his way back from a knee operation.

Tom Soares, who broke his leg at the end of last season, and Harry Forrester, on a season-long loan from Rangers, also got a full match under their belts.

“We knew at the start of the season we would be without Darius, Tom and Jon Meades and that meant we had to go hard in the first six to seven weeks with the group we have got,” said Ardley. “We knew that the youngsters would play their part.

“We’re very close to a clean bill of health and a real selection problem. It means that the ones in possession of the shirts can’t let their standards drop one bit.

“Darius is very close, but we have got to be careful with those boys coming back from injury. They have to do a six-week pre-season followed by three, four or five matches building up from 45 to 90 minutes.

“Darius has done a two-week running spell followed by a two-week training spell and then a game. If we were short and we needed him then he would be able to go in, but I’d rather he was absolutely flying before he gets put in.

“Like Tom and Harry, Darius didn’t have much of a pre-season and we want them to be able to do themselves justice.”